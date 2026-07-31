​The Bank ​of Japan ‌kept interest rates ​steady on Friday but ‌stressed anew its readiness to continue pushing up borrowing costs to forestall ‌mounting inflation risks.

At a two-day ‌meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank decided to maintain ⁠its ​short-term ⁠policy target at 1% by an ⁠8-1 vote. Board member Hajime Takata ​dissented to the decision, instead calling ⁠for a 1.25% hike.

Governor Kazuo ⁠Ueda ​will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 ⁠GMT) to explain the policy ⁠decision.