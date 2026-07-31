China tech shares rally, tracking global tech rebound and policy support
Chinese tech shares rebounded on Friday, mirroring gains in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors speculated a recent AI-linked sell-off may be nearing an end.
- Country:
- China
Chinese tech shares rallied on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and across Asia as investors bet a recent global sell-off in AI-linked stocks may come to an end, though some benchmark indexes were still poised to post sizeable monthly losses.
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