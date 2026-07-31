African aviation bodies call for global standards in passenger data

Three leading aviation organisations have urged African governments to introduce Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems using internationally recognised standards, saying the approach will strengthen border security while keeping air travel efficient and affordable.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said passenger data systems should follow International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines and be supported by clear legal and operational frameworks.

Passenger data can improve border security

API and PNR systems allow governments to receive passenger information before a flight arrives, helping authorities identify security risks, support law enforcement and speed up the movement of legitimate travellers through border controls. The organisations said successful implementation depends on following globally accepted practices. Governments should establish clear legal frameworks, define the specific data required and appoint a single authority to oversee the system.

They also stressed that only information necessary for border security and crime prevention should be collected. Passenger data should be retained only for a defined period, stored securely and protected by safeguards that prevent discrimination during risk assessments.

Common standards can reduce complexity

The aviation bodies said countries should adopt harmonised international data formats to improve consistency and accuracy while making information exchange between governments and airlines more secure and efficient.

They added that passenger information must only be used for legitimate purposes such as border management, national security, law enforcement and the prevention of serious crimes. Following common international standards would also make compliance easier for airlines operating across multiple countries.

Governments urged to fund security systems

AFRAA, AASA and IATA also called on African governments not to finance API and PNR programmes by imposing additional charges on airlines or passengers.

The organisations pointed to ICAO's policies, which state that border security is a government responsibility and that related costs should be funded by governments rather than the aviation industry. They warned that passing these costs on to airlines would increase ticket prices, reduce connectivity and weaken the economic benefits generated by aviation through tourism, trade and investment.

Industry offers support for implementation

In a joint statement, AFRAA Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé, AASA Chief Executive Officer Aaron Munetsi and IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi said they support the use of passenger data to strengthen border security, provided it is implemented using international standards.

They said closer cooperation between governments and the aviation industry would improve security, protect personal data, simplify travel procedures and avoid unnecessary costs while supporting the continued growth of safe, efficient and affordable air transport across Africa.