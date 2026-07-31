US presents Colorado River water sharing plan
The US government has proposed 10-year guidelines for sharing the drought-stricken Colorado River, which provides water to one in 10 Americans and irrigates 15% of US food output.
- Country:
- United States
By Andrew Hay July 28 (Reuters) -
The U.S. government on Friday announced proposed guidelines for sharing the drought-stricken Colorado River, which provides water to one in 10 Americans, irrigates land producing 15% of U.S. food output and generates power for 6 million people in seven states. The seven states who share the waters -- Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California and Nevada -- were unable to agree on how to divide the resource after over three years of talks to replace a plan that expires this year. So the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation intervened with a 10-year plan through 2036 designed to provide flexibility to operate the river's two largest reservoirs - Lake Powell and Lake Mead - based on the river's changing conditions, according to a final environmental impact statement released by the agency.