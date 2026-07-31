India seeks deeper global regulatory cooperation to strengthen pharma innovation, medicine access: Piyush Goyal

India is seeking closer cooperation among drug regulators across the world, supported by its expanding network of trade agreements, to improve access to affordable medicines while strengthening the country's position as a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said. In a post on X on Friday, Goyal said the two-day Global Drug Regulatory Conclave 2026, which commenced at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, has brought together heads and senior officials of national drug regulatory authorities from across the world.

"India seeks closer cooperation among the world's medicine regulators, supported by our expanding network of trade agreements. This will enable faster access to high-quality, affordable medicines for patients worldwide while strengthening India's position as a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation," Goyal said. Describing the event as India's flagship international forum on pharmaceutical regulatory cooperation and convergence, the minister said he was confident that the conclave would help deepen collaboration between India's pharmaceutical industry, global regulators and other stakeholders.

"Wishing the conclave great success in fostering deeper collaboration among the Indian pharmaceutical industry, global regulators, and stakeholders, paving the way for a more resilient, innovative, and patient-centric global healthcare ecosystem," he added. According to the Ministry of Health, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, while addressing the inaugural session of the conclave, said trusted, science-based and transparent regulatory systems are essential for safeguarding public health, promoting innovation and ensuring timely access to safe, effective, high-quality and affordable medicines.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to building a future-ready regulatory ecosystem through reforms, digital transformation and stronger quality standards. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said regulatory systems must evolve through greater international cooperation, transparency, scientific excellence and mutual trust. She said India remains committed to strengthening its regulatory ecosystem through reforms, digital transformation, capacity building and internationally aligned standards, while calling for deeper global collaboration to ensure timely access to quality medicines and medical products. (ANI)