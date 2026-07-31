Butterfly Learnings Launches First NCR Centre in Gurgaon, Introduces Integrated BLISS Model

VMPL Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 31: Asia's only BHCOE (Behavioral Health Center of Excellence ) accredited pediatric behavioral health platform brings therapy, schooling, and early screening under one roof for NCR families.

Good news for parents in NCR - support for children with developmental needs is now closer and easier to access. Many parents struggle to manage multiple therapy visits, different specialists, and separate schooling. This often leads to gaps in a child's progress. Butterfly Learnings aims to solve this by bringing everything under one roof with its new centre in Gurgaon.

The centre is designed for children with autism, speech and language delays, developmental delays, and learning disabilities. Parents who notice signs like:

- Delayed speech or difficulty communicating - Lack of eye contact or social interaction

- Hyperactivity or difficulty focusing - Challenges in learning or following instructions

- Repetitive behaviours can now access structured support in one place. What the centre offers:

- Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy - helps improve communication, behaviour, and learning through step-by-step teaching. - Speech and Language Therapy - helps improve speaking, understanding, and expressing.

- Occupational Therapy - helps build everyday skills like sitting, writing, eating, and managing sensory sensitivities. - Developmental Assessments - evaluates a child's overall development to understand strengths, challenges, and the right support needed.

- Integrated Schooling (BLISS) - combines therapy and schooling into one system, covering communication, behaviour, academics, sports, and daily life skills. The centre caters to children aged 2 to 10 years and provides a safe, engaging, daycare-like environment where children can learn, play, and build life skills through the day.

What makes it different: Each child gets a personalised plan created by therapists, educators, and specialists working together. Parents are actively involved through regular meetings and home plans, and can track their child's progress through a mobile app with regular updates.

Dr. Sonam Kothari, Founder C Clinical Director, Butterfly Learnings Founder Quote - "As a clinician, I believe families deserve more than good intentions - they deserve evidence. Every child at Butterfly Learnings is supported through standardized assessments, protocol-driven therapy, and transparent progress tracking, so parents always know exactly how their child is developing and why. That same rigor and transparency is what we're bringing to NCR with our new Gurgaon centre."

With presence in 10+ cities, this launch marks Butterfly Learnings' entry into NCR. The organization plans to expand further across Gurgaon and nearby areas. About Butterfly Learnings

Butterfly Learnings is India's leading pediatric behavioral health platform, building an end-to-end continuum of care for neurodiverse children - from early screening and evidence-based therapy to inclusive education. The organisation combines clinical expertise with technology to deliver measurable outcomes and long-term developmental progress for children and their families. With 80+ centres nationwide, Asia's only full BHCOE ( Behavioral Health Center of Excellence) accreditation, and over 10,000 children supported, Butterfly Learnings is setting new benchmarks in pediatric behavioral healthcare. Its early screening tool, Get SET Early, uses eye-tracking biomarker technology developed with researchers at UC San Diego to help identify developmental concerns earlier than conventional diagnostic pathways.

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