Oppn slams Odisha Govt's "inadequate" flood response; asks why CM Majhi visited Delhi as lakhs remain affected

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government over its handling of the prevailing flood situation in the State. Both opposition parties alleged a total lack of "preparedness" and "proactiveness" by the administration, while specifically questioning the Chief Minister's decision to visit Delhi as several districts grapple with rising water levels and displacement.

BJD leader Pritiranjan Gharai said, "When the entire state is affected by flood... at this crucial juncture, the Chief Minister has left for Delhi. We condemn it. The flood situation in Odisha has exposed serious gaps in preparedness and response." The BJD leader further claimed that despite government assurances, many families are struggling to access timely rescue and relief.

"The disaster management team needs to be proactive at this point of time, not merely react to the opposition statements. People need immediate assistance, transparent communication, and proper rehabilitation, not just official statements. We urge the government to strengthen coordination on the ground and conduct an honest review of what went wrong," Gharai added. Senior Congress leader Shrikant Jena also highlighted the human cost of the natural calamity, stating that the situation is worsening daily.

"The kind of preparedness that should have been done much earlier by the government is lacking. Unfortunately, about 6-7 people have died already, and nearly 10 lakh people are affected across 6-7 districts," Jena said. The Congress leader alleged that the state government failed to issue timely warnings that could have mitigated the damage.

"The government could have taken precautionary steps. A warning could have been given right from the beginning after getting the report. In government, the kind of proactiveness is completely missing. We demand that immediate relief must be operated, and collectors must be asked to proactively act so that more devastation can be avoided," Jena said. On July 29, around 61 Gram Panchayats covering 261 villages and a population of nearly 2.45 lakh have been affected by the flood situation in Odisha's Bhadrak district, Collector Dillip Rautrai said. (ANI)