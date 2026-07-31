China tech stocks rally on AI rebound hopes, but STAR 50 posts record monthly slump

Chinese tech shares rallied on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and across Asia, but still posted hefty losses in July, with the STAR 50 suffering its worst month on record.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 14:16 IST
China tech stocks rally on AI rebound hopes, but STAR 50 posts record monthly slump
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Chinese tech shares rallied on Friday, ​tracking gains on Wall Street and ​across Asia on hopes the global AI-driven ‌sell-off ​was easing, though key indexes still posted hefty losses in July, with the tech-focused STAR 50 suffering its worst month on record.

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