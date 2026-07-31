EU Commission charges Temu for not cooperating in December raid

​The European ​Commission said on ‌Friday that ​it has charged Chinese online retailer ‌Temu for not cooperating properly during a raid on its European headquarters in ‌Dublin in December as part ‌of an investigation into whether the company benefited from distorting foreign subsidies.

"The Commission preliminarily ⁠finds ​that ⁠Temu has infringed its duty to actively ⁠cooperate on multiple aspects related to the ​conduct of the inspection," the ⁠Commission said in a statement.

Between December 2 ⁠and ​5, the Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the ⁠office of the ecommerce firm, which is ⁠a ⁠unit of PPD Holdings in Dublin, Ireland.