IDB Approves $300 Million to Modernise Argentina’s Public Administration

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $300 million loan to help Argentina modernise its public administration, improve the efficiency of public spending and expand the country's digital government capabilities.

The financing will support the National State Transformation I programme, which focuses on strengthening public institutions through reforms in workforce management and investments in digital systems and technology across the national administration. The initiative forms part of Argentina's broader efforts to build a more efficient and citizen-focused public sector.

Public workforce reforms take centre stage

A significant part of the programme will improve the management of public employment by introducing stronger merit-based recruitment processes and implementing a new integrated human resources management system. The reforms also include voluntary separation programmes designed to improve workforce planning while strengthening institutional capacity and decision-making.

Viviana Alva Hart, IDB Group Representative in Argentina, said modernising the state means creating a public administration that is more efficient, transparent and better prepared to meet citizens' needs. She noted that the programme will improve the quality of public spending while strengthening institutions that support the country's long-term development.

Digital upgrades to improve public services

The operation also includes major investments in digital infrastructure that will help modernise government operations. Planned improvements include upgrading shared digital platforms, enhancing public procurement systems, creating technology purchasing frameworks and modernising systems used to manage public assets.

These measures are expected to improve operational efficiency, increase transparency, strengthen information technology planning and enable better interoperability between government agencies. Better-connected digital systems will also support faster and more reliable public service delivery.

Long-term support for state transformation

The programme aligns with the IDB Country Strategy with Argentina 2025–2028 and establishes a long-term framework for future phases of public sector modernisation at both national and subnational levels.

The $300 million loan will be financed through the IDB's Ordinary Capital resources and will have a four-year disbursement period. It is also the first operation under a Conditional Line of Credit for Investment Projects (CCLIP) valued at up to $800 million, providing Argentina with continued support as it advances reforms to strengthen public institutions and improve government services.