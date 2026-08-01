"India fortunate to have tested leadership": Andhra CM hails PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday noted that India is "fortunate to have a tested leadership" at a time when "democratic countries everywhere were facing a crisis searching for new leaders."

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 13:29 IST
"India fortunate to have tested leadership": Andhra CM hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday noted that India is "fortunate to have a tested leadership" at a time when "democratic countries everywhere were facing a crisis searching for new leaders." Addressing a public gathering in Bhogapuram ahead of Prime Minister Modi's programme, Naidu said, "Democratic countries everywhere are facing a crisis searching for new leaders. India is fortunate. There is a tested leadership. Twenty-five years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji has done extraordinary work," Naidu said.

"He is the only leader in the democratic world with the knowledge, technology, and the ability to carry 144 crore people and take this nation forward," Naidu said, as the crowd responded with chants of "Modi, Modi." He also hailed PM Modi for spearhearding India's growth in digital economy.

"Today I can proudly say that the world's largest digital transactions are happening not in America or China, but in India. That is what Narendra Modi has done," Naidu said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are also with him. Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Karnataka's Mysuru at 3:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO said in its release earlier.

According to the PMO, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually. (ANI)

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