Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel approves formation of Unified Taluka Planning Committee to streamline local governance

The Gujarat government has replaced its dual-track taluka planning system with a single 18-member Unified Taluka Planning Committee (UTPC). Acting on the Fourth Report of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission, the CM Bhupendra Patel-led government merged the existing Taluka Planning Committee and the Aapno Taluko-Vibrant Taluko (ATVT) executive bodies to simplify administrative procedures across the state.

The decision is aimed at making taluka-level development planning more systematic, coordinated, and result-oriented. In its Fourth Report submitted in August 2025, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) observed that multiple taluka-level committees held separate meetings for different decentralised planning programmes, according to the release.

These included the Taluka Planning Committee, the ATVT Executive Planning Committee, and the Taluka Panchayat Planning Committee. This led to duplication of work, increased administrative procedures, and unnecessary use of time and resources. As many members served on more than one committee, decision-making often took longer due to repeated discussions and consultations, delaying the implementation of development works. To address these issues, GARC recommended creating a single unified institution at the taluka level to take decisions for all decentralised planning programmes. Based on GARC's recommendation, each taluka will now have a single Unified Taluka Planning Committee (UTPC), replacing multiple planning committees. This unified structure will improve coordination among departments, reduce administrative delays, and speed up the implementation of welfare schemes and development projects, as stated in the release.

The UTPC will identify local development priorities, prepare integrated plans under the Decentralised District Planning Programme, and regularly review the progress of development works. It will also strengthen planning in key sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water, roads, agriculture, irrigation, and rural development. By aligning development plans with local needs, the UTPC will help ensure that government benefits reach rural citizens more quickly and effectively. Development planning in every taluka will now be carried out through the Unified Taluka Planning Committee (UTPC). The Committee has been designed to ensure balanced and effective decision-making. The President of the Taluka Panchayat will serve as the Chairperson, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as the Co-Chairperson, and the Taluka Development Officer (TDO) as the Member Secretary.

The Committee will also include the area's Member of Parliament (MP), Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), District Panchayat members, and Chairpersons of the Social Justice Committee. Officials from the Health, Education, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, and Agriculture Departments will also be part of the Committee. By bringing together elected representatives and government officials, the UTPC will make taluka-level development planning more effective. It will help ensure that development plans are based on local needs and that projects are implemented more efficiently for the benefit of rural citizens. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has consistently promoted administrative reforms to make governance simpler, more transparent, and more accountable. The Unified Taluka Planning Committee (UTPC) will speed up decision-making while strengthening transparency, monitoring, and accountability in the implementation of development schemes.

Gujarat continues to set a national benchmark in good governance and administrative innovation. Constituted on the recommendations of GARC, the Unified Taluka Planning Committee (UTPC) will promote integrated development planning and accelerate development at the taluka level, further strengthening the State's vision of 'Viksit Gujarat'. (ANI)