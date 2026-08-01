US GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q2; consumer spending and AI investments keep outlook positive: ICICI Bank

The US economy slowed more than expected in the second quarter of 2026, but strong consumer spending and continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support growth in the coming quarters, according to an ICICI Bank report.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 12:44 IST
US GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q2; consumer spending and AI investments keep outlook positive: ICICI Bank
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The US economy slowed more than expected in the second quarter of 2026, but strong consumer spending and continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to support growth in the coming quarters, according to an ICICI Bank report. The report said US GDP growth eased to 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annual rate (QoQsaar) in the April-June quarter from 2.1 per cent in the previous quarter, falling short of market expectations of 2.1 per cent. The slowdown was mainly due to higher net imports and lower government spending, despite resilient domestic demand.

According to the report, private consumption, which accounts for around two-thirds of US GDP, rebounded sharply to 3.2 per cent in Q2 from 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter, supported by tax refunds and spending related to the FIFA World Cup tournament. Business investment also remained firm, driven by AI-related spending. "Given underlying consumption and investment drivers are intact, growth should pick-up in coming quarters even as the boost from hosting the World Cup will wane. Overall growth for the year is estimated at around 2% QoQsaar," the report said.

The report noted that non-residential investment moderated to 8.4 per cent from 10.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but technology investments remained strong. It added that capital expenditure by major US technology companies is expected to remain a key driver of economic expansion through 2026. At the same time, imports continued to weigh on headline growth, rising 11.5 per cent in the second quarter, while exports slowed to 4.5 per cent. Government spending contracted 0.8 per cent after expanding 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter, further dragging on GDP growth.

"Domestic demand remains firm that was visible in the final sales to private domestic purchasers, which saw a growth of 3.9% QoQsaar in Q22026 from 1.7% recorded in Q12026, the strongest since early," the report added. On the policy front, ICICI Bank said the latest GDP data supports the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. However, it added that the central bank is likely to remain data-dependent, with energy prices continuing to pose an upside risk to inflation.

"If inflation starts inching up in response to higher oil prices, the Fed could start tightening policy later this year," the report said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026