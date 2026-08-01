West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari launches self-enumeration process for 2027 census programme

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched the self-enumeration process for the 2027 census programme. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari emphasised that it is the West Bengal government's duty to implement the guidelines and directions issued by the Census Authority of India.

He further mentioned that the self-enumeration process is a constitutional responsibility being followed across the country, not just in West Bengal. "... The state government will not do anything separately. It is our duty to implement the guidelines and directions issued by the Census Authority of India. This is a constitutional responsibility being followed across the country, not just in West Bengal," said Adhikari

The self-enumeration facility will be available for the state on the census website from August 1 to August 15. Meanwhile, the first phase of Census 2027 has been completed in 29 states and Union Territories, while the Self-Enumeration facility for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) under Phase-I commenced on Friday in Tamil Nadu and Tripura, which marked the beginning of Census operations in the two states.

The first phase of Census 2027 has been completed in 29 states and UTs--Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. During the Houselisting and Housing Census phase, information on housing conditions, household details, amenities and assets is was collected through a structured questionnaire, which comprised of 33 notified questions.

The MHA further said, "all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential and is used solely for statistical purposes and development planning." Census 2027 is being conducted using digital tools for the first time, with data collection through a dedicated mobile application while retaining the traditional door-to-door enumeration process. (ANI)