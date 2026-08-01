Russian troops capture two more villages in Ukraine, Ifax reports
Russian forces reportedly took control of two Ukrainian villages, Olgivka in Kharkiv and Lyubytske in Zaporizhzhia, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces took control of two more villages across two Ukrainian regions, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the defence ministry.
The villages are Olgivka in the northern Kharkiv region and Lyubytske in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
ALSO READ
-
Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived
-
Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived
-
Ukraine hits Russian oil infrastructure, vessel, Zelenskiy says
-
Civilian vessel owned by Russia's Rosatom sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived, company says
-
Russia pounds Kyiv, kills 9 as Ukraine appeals for Patriot interceptors