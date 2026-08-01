Russian troops capture two more villages in Ukraine, Ifax reports

​Russian ‌forces took ​control ‌of two more villages across two Ukrainian ‌regions, the Interfax ‌news agency reported on Saturday, citing ⁠the ​defence ⁠ministry.

The villages are ⁠Olgivka in the ​northern Kharkiv region ⁠and Lyubytske in the ⁠southeastern ​Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters could ⁠not independently confirm ⁠the ⁠battlefield reports.