AI infrastructure expansion broadens beyond hyperscalers as enterprise, sovereign demand grows: Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment continued to broaden in July, with enterprise adoption expanding alongside sovereign AI initiatives and growing support for cloud providers, according to a Goldman Sachs research report, which said the latest announcements reflect a widening AI ecosystem beyond large technology companies.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:50 IST
AI infrastructure expansion broadens beyond hyperscalers as enterprise, sovereign demand grows: Goldman Sachs
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investment continued to broaden in July, with enterprise adoption expanding alongside sovereign AI initiatives and growing support for cloud providers, according to a Goldman Sachs research report, which said the latest announcements reflect a widening AI ecosystem beyond large technology companies. The report noted that it captures selected AI infrastructure announcements made during July and is "not indicative of the total AI infrastructure opportunity." It said recent developments point to continued expansion in AI computing capacity, enterprise adoption and sovereign investment across global markets.

One of the key trends highlighted in the report was the increasing use of GPU backstop programmes by neocloud providers. According to Goldman Sachs, these arrangements are expected to support the growth of AI cloud providers while improving compute availability for customers. "These backstop programs should broaden out compute availability to end customers by supporting continued neocloud growth," the report said.

The report also highlighted a series of AI infrastructure projects announced during the month. Among them, Meta partnered with BlackRock to develop a 1 GW AI data centre campus in Texas, while IREN signed customer contracts worth USD 2.8 billion. Sharon AI announced a USD 1.32 billion cloud computing agreement and plans for an AI factory in New Zealand, reflecting continued investment in AI computing infrastructure. On the sovereign front, Goldman Sachs cited AI infrastructure initiatives announced in Saudi Arabia, Croatia and Indonesia, indicating continued efforts by governments to strengthen domestic AI capabilities and expand local data centre infrastructure.

The report also pointed to broader enterprise adoption of AI across industries. Starbucks is developing proprietary AI-powered tools for inventory management and equipment maintenance as part of efforts to improve operational efficiency, while fintech company Revolut has expanded the use of an AI behavioural model across fraud detection, credit assessment, marketing and product recommendations. The report also highlighted AI deployments by companies including Flow Traders and Arcee AI during the month. Overall, the report suggests AI infrastructure investment continues to expand across cloud providers, enterprises and sovereign initiatives, with organisations increasingly scaling AI deployment through new computing capacity, infrastructure partnerships and broader commercial adoption. (ANI)

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