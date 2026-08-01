Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) sets historic record by producing 65 electric locomotives in July 2026

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, has added another golden chapter to its illustrious legacy by achieving a record production of 65 electric locomotives in the single month of July 2026. This is the highest number of locomotives ever manufactured by BLW in a single month during any financial year. As part of this historic achievement, BLW successfully manufactured 44 WAG-9HC electric freight locomotives, 13 WAP-7 electric passenger locomotives, and 8 Amrit Bharat electric locomotives for Indian Railways.

This remarkable accomplishment reflects BLW's outstanding manufacturing capability, adoption of advanced technology, and the unwavering dedication and commitment of its workforce. It is noteworthy that BLW had previously achieved its highest monthly production by manufacturing 61 electric locomotives in March 2025. With the production of 65 locomotives in July 2026, the organisation has surpassed its previous record.

Since its inception, BLW has manufactured a total of 11,445 locomotives, including 3,109 electric locomotives. This achievement further strengthens BLW's leading role in the modernisation of Indian Railways and in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Under the vision of "Make in India, Make for the World," BLW has so far exported 182 locomotives to 11 countries, including Mozambique, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Mali, Senegal, Angola, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Congratulating all officers and employees on this historic accomplishment, Shri Ashutosh Pant, General Manager of BLW, stated that this success is the result of the hard work, dedication, team spirit, and excellent work culture of every employee. He expressed confidence that BLW would achieve the Ministry of Railways' production target of 468 electric locomotives for the 2026-27 financial year ahead of schedule while maintaining the highest standards of quality. This latest milestone is not only a reflection of BLW's exceptional manufacturing capabilities but also a significant contribution to the modernisation of Indian Railways, the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub. (ANI)