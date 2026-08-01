Indian Railways recommends premature retirement of five Group 'A' Officers

The Review Committees of the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, have recommended premature retirement of five Group 'A' officers in the public interest under Rule 1802(a) of the Indian Railway Establishment Code, Volume II, which is equivalent to Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules. The Review Committees have recommended premature retirement of two SAG officers of IRHS, one JAG officer of IRSE in Northern Railway, one officer of IRSEE in Northern Railway, and one JAG officer of IRTS in Western Railway.

The Review Committees carried out a detailed assessment of the officers' service records in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The review included examination of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs), integrity records, vigilance inputs, disciplinary history and other relevant service records before arriving at their recommendations. The committees unanimously recommended premature retirement of the officers in the public interest in the respective cases.

Also, in a major boost to rail capacity in Bihar, Indian Railways has approved multitracking of the 29 km Danapur to Fatuha section of East Central Railway at a cost of Rs 976 crore. The project will decongest one of the busiest stretches on the Patna rail corridor and create room for a large increase in both passenger and freight services. The sanctioned work covers three components. Third and fourth lines will be laid between Danapur and Patna. A third line will be laid between Rajendra Nagar and Patna Saheb.

Third and fourth lines will be laid between Patna Saheb and Fatuha. The additional lines will ease congestion, minimise delays, and improve punctuality across the Patna region. (ANI)