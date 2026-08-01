Gold Coast Films Launches Bharat Runway Tour

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: For the first time, Gold Coast Films is launching a dedicated international runway platform created exclusively to showcase India's most promising fashion, lifestyle, and D2C brands on the global stage.

Named Bharat Runway Tour (BhaRT), the registered IP will debut in Paris this September 2026, marking the beginning of a multi-city international journey for Indian brands. Indian D2C brands have been building world-class products. Now they're getting a world-class platform to showcase them. The idea is simple: India's best homegrown brands deserve access to international audiences and opportunities. BhaRT is designed to bridge that gap.

"At Gold Coast Films, we have had the opportunity to work with several D2C brands that have disrupted their respective categories. These Companies and their founders have the vision and ambition to go global. Through BhaRT, we want to provide a launchpad for these ambitious and visionary teams to showcase their brands and products to a global audience," Sunny Arora, Co-founder, Gold Coast Films. Why Paris? Why Now?

Gold Coast Films has 15+ years of experience producing international campaigns and content across 100+ brands in 50 countries. The team has worked at fashion weeks in Paris and New York, built the SCY Awards (Social Creator of the Year), and collaborated with 500+ influencers and creators globally. That experience revealed a clear gap: while India produces exceptional brands, opportunities to showcase them on prestigious international platforms remain limited. Paris, the world's fashion capital, is the ideal first destination for BhaRT's larger global vision.

What's Next Selected Indian brands will showcase their work, share their stories, and connect with global audiences, media, buyers, and industry leaders. Paris is just the beginning--Bharat Runway Tour will continue to Milan, New York, and India, creating an ongoing global platform that brings Indian creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship to the world.

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