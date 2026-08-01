Ukraine hits Russian oil infrastructure, vessel, Zelenskiy says

​Ukraine ​hit the ‌infrastructure of three ​Russian oil refineries in ‌the Bashkortostan region, nearly 1,600 kilometres from the border, President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy said ‌on the Telegram app that his troops also sank a sanctioned ⁠Russian ​container ⁠ship, Yanina, sailing under the Russian ⁠flag and with a capacity ​of more than 100,000 ⁠tons, and hit other targets in ⁠the ​Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"Our ⁠targets are consistently defined facilities ⁠that sustain ⁠the war effort," Zelenskiy said.