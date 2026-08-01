Ukraine hits Russian oil infrastructure, vessel, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine has launched a series of attacks on Russian oil refineries and a sanctioned container ship, targeting infrastructure that supports Russia's war effort.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine hit the infrastructure of three Russian oil refineries in the Bashkortostan region, nearly 1,600 kilometres from the border, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app that his troops also sank a sanctioned Russian container ship, Yanina, sailing under the Russian flag and with a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, and hit other targets in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
"Our targets are consistently defined facilities that sustain the war effort," Zelenskiy said.
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