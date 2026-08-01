Himachal CM working with vendetta, misusing police and vigilance against BJP leaders: Jairam Thakur

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur on Saturday accused the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of pursuing a "politics of vendetta" by allegedly misusing the police and vigilance machinery to target BJP leaders and workers across Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur alleged that the state government was attempting to silence the opposition by registering "false and fabricated" criminal cases against BJP leaders, former legislators and their family members.

"The government believes it cannot politically counter the opposition, so it has adopted a new strategy of intimidation. Nearly a dozen present and former BJP legislators have either been booked or their family members have been targeted. Cases are being created without any factual basis merely to tarnish the image of BJP leaders," he alleged. Thakur further claimed that elected representatives of the BJP in Panchayati Raj institutions, municipal corporations, zila parishads and block committees were also being served notices as part of what he described as a systematic campaign of harassment.

Alleging misuse of the police force, the former Chief Minister claimed that instead of focusing on law and order, the police were being diverted towards political surveillance. "Murders, shootings and violent crimes are taking place, yet the police are busy monitoring opposition leaders. Senior officers are allegedly engaged in surveillance and phone tapping late into the night. The government's sole objective appears to be gathering material against opposition leaders, registering vigilance cases and creating false criminal cases," he said.

Without naming any individual, Thakur alleged that tracking devices had been installed on the phones of certain political leaders and that large-scale surveillance of opposition leaders was underway. He warned that officials allegedly involved in such actions would face accountability if the BJP returned to power in the state.

"When a BJP government comes to power, all politically motivated cases registered without evidence will be reviewed and withdrawn. Action will also be taken against officials responsible for initiating such cases," he said. Thakur also criticised the state government's handling of the administration, alleging that frequent changes in senior bureaucratic positions had weakened governance.

He said the Chief Secretary should be allowed to function with stability instead of being replaced based on political convenience. Referring to the post of Director General of Police (DGP), Thakur alleged that Himachal Pradesh had continued with an officer holding additional charge instead of appointing a regular DGP in accordance with the Supreme Court's guidelines. According to Thakur, the absence of stable leadership in the police force had adversely affected law and order in the state.

He also referred to the recent suspension and transfer of several police personnel, claiming that more than 50 police officials had faced disciplinary action. Citing a recent complaint by a woman police officer associated with the Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra, he alleged that she had suffered mental harassment, was hospitalised and had lodged a serious complaint against senior officers, but adequate action had not been taken. Thakur said police should take prompt cognisance of complaints involving alleged abusive and objectionable remarks against women, particularly on social media, and ensure that appropriate legal action is initiated.

On the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Thakur said the BJP would raise issues including alleged corruption, deteriorating law and order, increasing drug abuse and various development-related concerns. The Leader of Opposition also referred to reports regarding the Congress high command's internal review of the state government. He claimed that reports submitted by the party's state in-charge had suggested that either the Chief Minister should change his style of functioning or there should be a change in leadership.

Addressing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said, "Your government is completing four years in office. The people elected you to work for Himachal Pradesh's development, not to pursue politics of revenge. Stop working with a vendetta mindset and focus on governance and development." The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will complete four years in office later this year. (ANI)