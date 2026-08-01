Hair Drama Co. Joins Global Luxury Houses at Nordstrom in Landmark U.S. Retail Debut

NewsVoir Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 1: Hair Drama Co., a premium Indian hair fashion and beauty brand founded by young entrepreneur Priyanka Sanghi, has officially launched at Nordstrom, marking the company's biggest U.S. retail milestone to date. As one of America's leading premium retailers with a legacy of championing globally acclaimed fashion and beauty brands, Nordstrom represents a significant platform for Hair Drama Co. to accelerate its international growth.

The launch introduces Hair Drama Co.'s handcrafted statement accessories to Nordstrom's premium retail ecosystem, introducing the brand to a discerning customer base that values craftsmanship, contemporary design, and elevated fashion. Founded in 2015, Hair Drama Co. was built on the belief that hair deserves the same style attention as apparel, jewellery, and handbags. Today, the brand offers more than 1,000 products across 15 categories for women and children, spanning everyday accessories, handcrafted statement pieces, bridal collections, hats, scarves, gifting and hair perfumes.

Over the years, Hair Drama Co. has developed licensed collections for Disney, Barbie and Netflix's Emily in Paris, reinforcing its position as a design-led brand at the intersection of fashion, beauty and pop culture. Today, Hair Drama Co. offers more than 1,000 products across 15 categories, from everyday pieces and wedding hair jewellery to hats, scarves and hair beauty products. The debut collection for Nordstrom has been curated to showcase Hair Drama Co.'s signature aesthetic through intricate embellishment, occasion-ready accessories and statement designs curated specially for the American customer.

"Seeing Hair Drama Co. launch on Nordstrom is an incredibly proud moment for us," said Priyanka Sanghi, Founder, Hair Drama Co. "We have always believed that Indian craftsmanship belongs on the world's leading fashion platforms. This launch gives our craftmanship the global visibility they deserve." To support the Nordstrom launch, Hair Drama Co. expanded its artisan team from 20 to 30 craftspeople, creating additional opportunities for skilled artisans while preserving intricate handcrafted techniques. Each collection is developed through a collaborative design process in which artisans contribute traditional techniques and creative interpretations. Some of the brand's most detailed accessories require six to seven hours of handcrafting, combining embroidery, crystals, beads, and intricate embellishments.

Beyond its ready-to-wear collections, Hair Drama Co. also creates bespoke accessories for brides, fashion campaigns, and editorial shoots, with several custom creations later evolving into commercial collections. Its designs have also been featured in global campaigns and music videos, including a custom accessory created for Nora Fatehi's FIFA music video. The launch has already generated encouraging early demand, with select embellished pieces and wedding hair pins sold out within hours of launch, triggering immediate replenishment and accelerating Phase II inventory rollout.

The Nordstrom launch follows more than two years of selling through Amazon USA and represents an important step in Hair Drama Co.'s strategy to build a long-term premium presence in the US. Hair Drama Co. currently serves customers across India, the United States, Europe, Dubai and Hong Kong. Its growing retail presence includes Nordstrom in the United States, Lane Crawford in Hong Kong, Hamleys for its children's collections and one of India's leading fashion destinations, Myntra and Nykaa, alongside other premium retail partners. Hair Drama Co. products are regularly used by leading hairstylists and have been worn by several well-known personalities including Larissa Bonesi, Alia Bhatt, and Madhuri Dixit.

Looking ahead, Hair Drama Co. plans to deepen its U.S. retail presence, expand partnerships across Europe and continue growing its hair beauty portfolio with products such as hair perfumes and easy, on-the-go styling products. "Today's customer wants to know where a product comes from, who made it and what makes it distinctive," Sanghi added. "Our ambition is to present Indian craftsmanship as contemporary, fashion-forward and globally relevant. Sometimes, the accessory really is the whole outfit."

Founded in 2015 by Priyanka Sanghi, Hair Drama Co. is an Indian hair fashion and beauty brand offering more than 1,000 styles across 15-plus categories. Combining trend-led design with detailed Indian craftsmanship, the brand creates expressive, contemporary accessories and hair beauty products for customers across India and international markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)