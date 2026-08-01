Aaditya Thackeray seeks clarity from Maharashtra DGP on withdrawal of cases against students

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) seeking clarity on the implementation of the State government's decision to withdraw cases registered against students and youths who participated in protests. In his letter to the DGP, Thackeray referred to the State's Home Department's earlier order, which directed the withdrawal of cases registered against students, youths and others who took part in various protests across Maharashtra in support of the agitation held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar through due legal process.

Welcoming the decision, Thackeray said confusion persisted over its implementation, with students, parents and lawyers raising concerns about ongoing police notices, investigations and pending court cases. "We welcome this decision. However, we are continuously being contacted by numerous students, parents, lawyers and citizens from across the state, and confusion has arisen regarding how the actual implementation of this decision will take place. Many students are still receiving police notices, investigations are ongoing in some cases, and in many places, cases are pending in courts," the letter stated.

Seeking uniform implementation across Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked whether the Home Department's directions would apply to all FIRs, investigations and pending cases related to student protests. He also sought clarification on whether ongoing investigations and penal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws would be immediately stayed. Thackeray further asked whether police stations would initiate proposals for withdrawal of cases suo motu or if affected students and their lawyers would have to submit separate applications.

He also sought details on the procedure for withdrawing cases pending before courts, including whether applications would be moved through public prosecutors under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and whether any timeline had been fixed for the process. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA also asked if the Maharashtra Police had issued a uniform Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or circular to all police commissioners, superintendents of police and police stations regarding implementation of the government's decision, and urged that such instructions be made public.

Thackeray further sought clarification on the status of students who continue to face arrest, interrogation, attendance requirements or other police action despite the government's decision. "It is extremely essential that the decision taken by the government does not remain merely on paper and is implemented uniformly and effectively across the entire state. The unnecessary impact of criminal cases should not affect the educational, professional and social future of students protesting through democratic means," he said in the letter.

He urged the DGP to issue immediate clarifications, direct all police agencies in the state to implement the decision uniformly and make those instructions public. (ANI)