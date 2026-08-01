PM Modi Unveils ₹17,900 Crore Projects to Boost Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than ₹17,900 crore in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district, on Friday, describing the investments as a major step toward strengthening Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, industry and employment opportunities. The projects cover airport infrastructure, roads, energy and transport, reflecting the state's growing role in India's economic expansion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the day represented a significant milestone for the Swarna Andhra vision. He also paid tribute to Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Sri Kurmanath Swamy and Maa Pydithalli Ammavaru while expressing his happiness at visiting North Andhra during an auspicious period. The event also witnessed a record-setting performance by more than 13,000 tribal women who presented the traditional Dhimsa dance, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage.

New Airport Named After Alluri Sitarama Raju

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the new airport, which has been named after legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Prime Minister Modi said the airport would become a gateway for the development of North Andhra while creating fresh opportunities for young people, businesses and tourism. He added that naming the airport after the tribal icon would inspire every traveller to remember his contribution to the nation's freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the rapid expansion of India's aviation network, noting that the number of operational airports has increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 today. He credited the UDAN scheme for making air travel more accessible to people from smaller towns and highlighted the launch of the scheme's second phase with an investment of ₹29,000 crore.

Infrastructure Push to Strengthen Economy

Speaking about Andhra Pradesh's development, Prime Minister Modi said the state is witnessing faster growth through investments in ports, highways, railways and logistics. He outlined plans to strengthen the Blue Economy by modernising ports such as Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam while developing new maritime hubs at Mulapeta and Ramayapatnam as part of a larger Coastal Economic Corridor. He also referred to major highway projects, including the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway, and railway works worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore, along with complete rail electrification and the modernisation of more than 70 stations.

According to the Prime Minister, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will integrate road, rail, port and airport infrastructure, reducing logistics costs, improving business activity and creating better market access for farmers and industries.

Technology, Manufacturing and Jobs

Prime Minister Modi said Andhra Pradesh is steadily building a strong ecosystem for advanced industries by attracting investments in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and pharmaceuticals. He highlighted the foundation of a semiconductor plant in Visakhapatnam, support for a Pharma Park at Nakkapalli and Google's proposed $15 billion campus as examples of growing investor confidence in the state. He said these projects would generate skilled employment while helping Andhra Pradesh emerge as both a technology and manufacturing hub.

The Prime Minister also noted that Rayalaseema has attracted renewable energy investments exceeding ₹5 lakh crore and said his recent visits to the state have together witnessed the launch of projects worth nearly ₹2 lakh crore. He expressed confidence that the Visakhapatnam Economic Region would develop into one of Asia's leading economic centres, creating more jobs, encouraging exports and improving the quality of life for people across the state.