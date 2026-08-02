Five dead, 41 missing after Indonesian ferry catches fire, authorities say
At least five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, with search and rescue efforts ongoing.
- Country:
- Indonesia
At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, the country's search and rescue agency said in a statement.
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