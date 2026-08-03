Bessent says joint US-Japan action countered disorderly yen movements
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that a coordinated foreign exchange action with Japan countered disorderly yen movements, urging a strengthened central bank backstop.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that U.S. and Japanese coordinated foreign exchange action countered disorderly movements in the yen and urged that a U.S. central bank backstop for foreign central banks and monetary authorities be "upsized." Bessent said in a social media posting on X that the Trump administration strongly supports "Japan's decisive market and monetary steps to correct the substantial undervaluation of the yen."
He said that U.S. Treasury remains attentive and in close communication with counterparts at the Bank of Japan and Japan's Ministry of Finance. "We will not hesitate to participate in further joint intervention," Bessent said.
ALSO READ
-
EXCLUSIVE-Bessent's 'to do' list: buy $5-10 billion worth of Japanese yen, Reuters photo shows
-
White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup
-
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's powerful but unofficial Venezuela adviser leaves his role
-
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's powerful but unofficial Venezuela adviser leaves his role
-
US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in Japan's yen, source says