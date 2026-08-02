​Three people were ‌killed and ​15 injured in an explosion that went off near a summer ‌restaurant terrace in central Moscow on Saturday evening, the Russian capital's police force said.

The explosion occurred at around 2000 ‌local time near a summer terrace located on the ‌ground floor of one of Moscow's seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinksaya Square, the police said. Those injured had received wounds of ⁠varying seriousness, it ​said. Investigators and ⁠emergency services were working at the scene.

Russian state TV suggested the ⁠explosion may have been caused by a gas canister detonating. ​Reuters could not confirm that. Russia's state RIA news agency ⁠released video of heavily armed law enforcement officers at the ⁠scene, ​which had been closed off to the public.

The Baza online news outlet, which has good contacts ⁠with law enforcement, said the explosion had occurred at the upscale Balzi ⁠Rossi ⁠Italian restaurant. The restaurant's website said the venue had been closed on Saturday for ‌a ‌private event.