Germany's Merz welcomes Spain's intention not to allow illegal migrants in
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed Spain's stance against allowing illegal migrants onto the European mainland, with the two governments in close contact on the issue.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he welcomed Spain's intention not to allow illegal migrants onto the European mainland.
The German government was in contact with the Spanish one on the matter, he said.
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