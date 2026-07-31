Germany's Merz welcomes Spain's intention not to allow illegal migrants in

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has welcomed Spain's stance against allowing illegal migrants onto the European mainland, with the two governments in close contact on the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:47 IST
Germany's Merz welcomes Spain's intention not to allow illegal migrants in
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

​German ‌Chancellor Friedrich ​Merz ‌said on Friday he welcomed ‌Spain's intention ‌not to allow ⁠illegal migrants ​onto ⁠the European mainland.

The ⁠German government ​was in ⁠contact with ⁠the ​Spanish one ⁠on the matter, he ⁠said.

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