Soccer-Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement 

Red Bull ​have appointed ​Roger Schmidt ‌as their ​head of global soccer, replacing new Germany ‌manager Juergen Klopp in the role. The Austrian energy drink company said the ‌59-year-old German would take charge of ‌their global portfolio from October.

Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, ⁠Beijing ​Guoan, PSV ⁠Eindhoven and Benfica. Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund ⁠boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed ​Germany coach on July 24.

Red Bull ⁠owns clubs in Germany, the United States, ⁠Brazil ​and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New ⁠York Red Bulls. The company also has ⁠a ⁠stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC.