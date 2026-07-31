Soccer-Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement 

Red Bull has appointed 59-year-old Roger Schmidt as their head of global soccer, replacing Juergen Klopp who has taken the Germany national team coaching role.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:36 IST
Soccer-Red Bull appoint Schmidt as Klopp replacement 
  • Country:
  • Austria

Red Bull ​have appointed ​Roger Schmidt ‌as their ​head of global soccer, replacing new Germany ‌manager Juergen Klopp in the role. The Austrian energy drink company said the ‌59-year-old German would take charge of ‌their global portfolio from October.

Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, ⁠Beijing ​Guoan, PSV ⁠Eindhoven and Benfica. Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund ⁠boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed ​Germany coach on July 24.

Red Bull ⁠owns clubs in Germany, the United States, ⁠Brazil ​and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New ⁠York Red Bulls. The company also has ⁠a ⁠stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC.

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