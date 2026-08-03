Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Inspires Students in Adaalat 4.0 at DPS Lava

VMPL Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Delhi Public School, Lava, Nagpur, successfully concluded the fourth edition of its flagship inter-school courtroom simulation event, Adaalat 4.0, on 2 August 2026 with an inspiring valedictory ceremony graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Shri Gadkari shared anecdotes from his interactions with Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, emphasizing the importance of presence of mind, humility, ownership, and speaking thoughtfully. He emphasised that loudness does not make one a good speaker; understanding the context and audience is what matters. Reflecting on his youth and his opportunity to address the Parliament in London, he encouraged students to uphold integrity, critical thinking, and constitutional values. Addressing over 500 student delegates from schools across Vidarbha region, he urged them to become responsible citizens and future leaders. The ceremony was also graced by School's Chief Learner and Director Shri Siddharth Rajgariya, our trustee Mr.Anil Agarwala, Mr.Gaurav Agarwala and Ms Darshani Dhawad whose continued support for experiential learning has strengthened innovative student-led initiatives at DPS Lava.

A major highlight of the evening was a captivating performance by the Azad Band, which enthralled the audience with its patriotic and soulful musical presentation. Over two days, students assumed the roles of judges, lawyers, witnesses, members of society, and the press, engaging in thought-provoking courtroom deliberations that enhanced their analytical thinking, communication, and leadership skills.

Bringing Adaalat 4.0 to a thrilling close, SOS Amravati proudly walked away with the coveted Apex Award! The event was a testament to DPS Lava's dedication to hands-on learning, shaping a generation of confident, socially aware, and future-ready minds. About DPS Lava Nagpur

Established in 2017, DPS Lava Nagpur has swiftly emerged as a beacon of excellence in education, dedicated to nurturing global citizens with a deep appreciation for Indian culture, heritage, and environmental stewardship. With a pedagogical approach that places the learner at its core, the school tailors its methods to accommodate diverse learning styles, ensuring each student thrives academically and personally.

Achieving a 100% board result, DPS Lava Nagpur upholds rigorous academic standards while providing students with global exposure through virtual collaborations with schools worldwide and engaging in various social initiatives such as book donations, food drives, and environmental conservation efforts. The school has also been recognised as the Top Reader School in India by Reader's Rally. DPS Lava Nagpur has received multiple awards for its impactful initiatives toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Supported by a team of highly experienced and innovative leadership and educators, the school maintains its academic prowess and holistic development focus while remaining at the forefront of educational reforms, aligning its practices with the NEP to provide students with the latest advancements and methodologies in education.

Recognizing the importance of parental involvement, the school fosters strong partnerships with parents and empowers students to make informed decisions about their future through dedicated career counseling sessions. As DPS Lava Nagpur continues to evolve and uphold its commitment to excellence, it remains steadfast in its vision to shape the leaders and innovators of tomorrow--individuals with a strong success mindset, academic excellence, and the perfect blend of character and competence. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)