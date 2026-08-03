Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service

President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy put Ukraine's chief peace negotiator ​in charge of foreign intelligence on ‌Monday, the ​latest move in an ongoing shakeup that included replacing the defence minister in July, which has caused public anger.

Zelenskiy said Rustem ‌Umerov, moved to the post of spy chief from his previous job as head of the advisory Security Council, would remain in charge of peace talks, tasking him with continuing to seek a ‌diplomatic end to the war with Russia. Former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko would take ‌over as head of the Security Council.

Zelenskiy has been moving senior officials among top posts since an abrupt cabinet purge last month that included replacing Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He was then forced to replace the top military commander, ⁠Oleksandr ​Syrskiy, under public pressure. Removing Fedorov, ⁠a 35-year-old advocate for high-tech drone warfare, has caused a storm of criticism, with supporters taking to the streets ⁠to demand his restoration.

Zelenskiy's shakeup has been widely viewed as poorly explained, and he gave little justification ​on Monday for the latest move. It ensures a job for Klymenko, who had ⁠been named as a possible replacement defence minister but was passed over. Zelenskiy's critics accuse him of cycling the ⁠same ​small circle of allies through top jobs. He has said the aim of the shakeup he began in July was to prepare better for another harsh winter as Russia is ⁠expected to heavily attack Ukraine's energy system.

Umerov, who served as defence minister from 2023 to 2025, has ⁠been leading the ⁠Ukrainian team at rounds of peace talks that have so far brought few tangible results. He also oversees negotiations on drone deals advertising Ukraine's ‌battle-proven technology to ‌its allies.