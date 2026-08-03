Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees to new contract through 2030 World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to extend his contract as coach of the United States men's national soccer team through the 2030 World Cup.
- Country:
- United States
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed a deal to stay on as coach of the United States men's national soccer team through the 2030 World Cup, after leading his side to the last 16 at this year's global showcase. The 54-year-old year Argentine, who favours a high-pressing, attacking style of play, took over the U.S. team in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, and he had a contract that ran through the 2026 World Cup.
"Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” U.S. Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Batson said in a press release. Under Pochettino's leadership, the United States finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay and Turkey, and the six points they collected was the highest-ever point total for the men's team at the tournament.
ALSO READ
-
Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees new contract through 2030 World Cup
-
Reuters Entertainment News Summary
-
WRAPUP 2-Iran says no talks are under way with United States after Trump calls off attacks
-
Japan, US confirm joint yen-buying intervention, signal more action
-
FOREX-Yen climbs for third straight session with traders on alert for intervention