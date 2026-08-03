Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees to new contract through 2030 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to extend his contract as coach of the United States men's national soccer team through the 2030 World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 18:44 IST
Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees to new contract through 2030 World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino
  • Country:
  • United States

Mauricio Pochettino ​has agreed a deal ​to stay on ‌as coach ​of the United States men's national soccer team through the 2030 World ‌Cup, after leading his side to the last 16 at this year's global showcase. The 54-year-old year Argentine, who favours a ‌high-pressing, attacking style of play, took over the U.S. ‌team in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, and he had a contract that ran through the 2026 World ⁠Cup.

"Mauricio ​and his ⁠staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and ⁠our new project allows us to build on progress of ​the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” U.S. ⁠Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Batson said in a press ⁠release. Under ​Pochettino's leadership, the United States finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay and ⁠Turkey, and the six points they collected was the highest-ever point ⁠total ⁠for the men's team at the tournament.

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