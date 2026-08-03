Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees to new contract through 2030 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino ​has agreed a deal ​to stay on ‌as coach ​of the United States men's national soccer team through the 2030 World ‌Cup, after leading his side to the last 16 at this year's global showcase. The 54-year-old year Argentine, who favours a ‌high-pressing, attacking style of play, took over the U.S. ‌team in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, and he had a contract that ran through the 2026 World ⁠Cup.

"Mauricio ​and his ⁠staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and ⁠our new project allows us to build on progress of ​the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” U.S. ⁠Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Batson said in a press ⁠release. Under ​Pochettino's leadership, the United States finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay and ⁠Turkey, and the six points they collected was the highest-ever point ⁠total ⁠for the men's team at the tournament.