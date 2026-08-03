US FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7 in win for planemaker

The US Federal Aviation Administration has granted long-awaited approval to Boeing's 737 MAX 7, a milestone for the American planemaker after years of delays.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 22:41 IST
US FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7 in win for planemaker
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  • United States

The U.S. ‌Federal Aviation Administration ​gave long-awaited approval on Monday to Boeing's 737 MAX 7, a milestone for the American planemaker that has waited ‌years to sell the smallest version of its best-selling airplane. The jetliner's certification was years behind schedule. At one point, Boeing had said it expected the plane to be approved before ‌the end of 2022.

Boeing said last month that it was in the ‌final stages of getting regulatory certification for an engine anti-ice system fix for its 737 MAX. FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau told Reuters last month that he thought approval of the larger MAX 10 would ⁠be "right ​behind" the MAX 7. Boeing ⁠already has built about 30 MAX 7s and nine MAX 10s, which are awaiting delivery, according ⁠to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The MAX 10 accounts for at least 28% of outstanding MAX ​orders.

Boeing has faced a more stringent certification process since two fatal MAX 8 ⁠crashes in 2018 and 2019, as well as scrutiny of the company's production and quality systems after a ⁠January ​2024 mid-air cabin panel blowout on a nearly new Alaska Airlines MAX 9. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters in July that the agency and Boeing have ⁠improved work on certifying new planes.

Boeing in 2022 faced a deadline set by Congress to ⁠win certification of ⁠the two variants of the MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts was to take effect. Congress ultimately agreed to ‌waive that ‌requirement.

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