Trump says talks with Iran are going on 'right now'
US President Donald Trump stated that talks with Iran are currently underway, describing it as a last chance for Iran to sign a favorable agreement.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran "are going on right now".
Trump, speaking to reporters during an event in the Oval Office, said "this is a last chance for them to sign a good document".
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