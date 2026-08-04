Amazon NOW meets India's growing demand for instant convenience

In keeping with its promise of instant delivery, Amazon Now delivered tomorrow's news today through a partnership with HT City Foodies and Times Life. The innovative initiative, conceptualised and brought to life by GREY 82.5, transformed the brand's speed proposition into a tangible experience, demonstrating how Amazon NOW is making "tomorrow, today" a reality.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 11:45 IST
Amazon NOW meets India's growing demand for instant convenience
Amazon NOW meets India's growing demand for instant convenience. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: In keeping with its promise of instant delivery, Amazon Now delivered tomorrow's news today through a partnership with HT City Foodies and Times Life. The innovative initiative, conceptualised and brought to life by GREY 82.5, transformed the brand's speed proposition into a tangible experience, demonstrating how Amazon NOW is making "tomorrow, today" a reality.

For instant-need moments, Amazon NOW is helping customers get everyday essentials delivered within minutes. The service is designed around the growing expectation that shopping should fit seamlessly into people's lives, making it easier to access what they need, exactly when they need it. The idea taps into a larger shift already underway in how Indian consumers shop. Quick commerce has moved from convenience to expectation, with more shoppers turning to instant delivery for spontaneous and urgent needs, from groceries and fresh produce to everyday essentials. As daily life gets busier, the gap between wanting something and getting it keeps shrinking. Amazon NOW is built specifically for those in-between can't-wait moments, helping customers navigate every day with greater ease.

Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Grey 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, "The highest form of advertising is when the medium itself becomes undeniable proof of the promise. We didn't just tell people Amazon Now is fast, we made tomorrow arrive today in real life." "Business impact comes from ideas that are both strategically sound and culturally relevant. By reinventing a familiar consumer habit, we created a memorable expression of Amazon Now's promise", added Kamala Venkateswaran, EVP & Head of Business, Grey 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Looking ahead, Amazon NOW plans to keep finding creative, tangible ways to bring its speed proposition to life. As customer demand increases and India's quick commerce landscape matures, the brand remains focused on closing the gap between desire and fulfilment, making convenience faster, simpler and more within reach. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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