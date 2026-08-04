From Rubik's Cubes to Scripture Reading and Counting: MCC World Records Festival 2026 a Landmark Week Concludes in Style

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4: MCC Public School, a premier CBSE institution under the 191-year-old MCC Association, conducted the third and final phase of the MCC World Records Festival 2026 between July 24 to July 26, commemorating its Decennial Year with a series of extraordinary world record attempts and achievements. Eighteen exceptional individual achievements across academics, sports, and performing arts were rigorously adjudicated and officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

L. Leondro Raj, Grade II, set the record for the Fastest Time to Identify 200 Brand Logos, completing the task in 2 minutes 11 seconds. Demonstrating exceptional visual memory, rapid recognition, cognitive abilities, pattern recognition, outstanding concentration and remarkable observation skills, he accurately identified each logo with impressive speed and confidence. M. Surekavarsha, Grade XI, set the record for the Most Dance Properties Incorporated in a Classical Dance Performance in 60 Minutes, using 57 properties in a single continuous routine. Blending technical precision with artistic expression, she seamlessly integrated each property into her choreography, demonstrating exceptional creativity, stamina, versatility, graceful transitions, and expressive excellence throughout the remarkable performance.

P. L. Joshua Melvin, UKG, set the record for the Most General Knowledge Questions Answered in Response to Prompts in 5 Minutes, correctly answering 202 questions. Displaying remarkable memory, quick thinking, cognitive ability, concentration, knowledge retention and confident recall, he responded accurately to rapid-fire prompts with exceptional composure. N. Aadya Sunanda, UKG, set the record for the Fastest Time to Read 300 Sight Words, completing the list in 4 minutes 50 seconds. Demonstrating exceptional reading fluency, pronunciation, outstanding early literacy skills, concentration, confidence, academic readiness and word recognition, she read each sight word with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Roy Edric Moses, Grade VII, set the record for the Highest Number of STEAM Experiments and Projects Demonstrated and Explained in 60 Minutes, presenting 75 demonstrations within the hour. Moving from one experiment to the next, he combined hands-on execution with clear verbal explanation, covering concepts across science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. S. Sri Anjana, Grade X, set the record for the Most Non-Fiction Stories Authored and Published in a Book by the Youngest Author, writing 159 stories at the age of 14 years, 2 months, and 7 days. Her published work titled "The Road I Rode" showcased originality, research, creativity, and excellent writing skills, reflecting remarkable dedication, intellectual curiosity, and literary excellence at a young age.

S Surya Prasanna, Grade VIII, set the record for the Most Pyraminx Solves Completed While Skating Simultaneously in 30 Minutes, achieving 124 solves. Balancing on skates while manipulating the puzzle required coordination between motor control and cognitive problem-solving at speed. P Maithesh Kumar, Grade VI, set the record for the Most Famous Personality Biographies Recalled Against Prompts in 60 Minutes, recalling details of 220 personalities correctly. Responding to prompts with names, achievements and key facts, he displayed strong memory retention across a wide range of historical and contemporary figures.

Leonard Paul K, LKG, set the record for the Most Early Learning Facts Recalled While Performing Dance Simultaneously in 5 Minutes, correctly recalling 242 facts. Combining dance with rapid responses, he demonstrated excellent memory, coordination, concentration, and confidence. M. Sivakailash, Grade X, set the record for the Longest Distance Covered by Running on a 400-Metre Track in 30 Minutes, covering 6 kilometres. Maintaining a consistent pace throughout the attempt, he displayed exceptional endurance, stamina, determination, and mental resilience, completing multiple laps with sustained speed and remarkable physical fitness under continuous competitive conditions.

Nithilan A, Grade I, set the record for the Fastest Time to Answer 200 General Knowledge Questions, completing the set in 7 minutes and 16 seconds. Responding to each question with speed and accuracy, he displayed strong recall for a first-grader well beyond typical expectations. Mahilan, LKG, set the record for the Fastest Time to Identify 100 Digital Images of Animals, completing the task in 2 minutes and 50 seconds. Naming each animal as images appeared on screen, he displayed quick visual processing and strong recall for a pre-schooler.

R Jude Samuel, Grade VI, set the record for the Most Times Solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube While Simultaneously Performing Single-Digit Mental Arithmetic Addition Problems (Three Rows) in 20 Minutes, completing 19 solves and 134 problems. Alternating attention between cube manipulation and calculation, he demonstrated exceptional multitasking under time pressure. M Mohamed Saifullah, Grade V, set the record for the Most Fireless Dishes Prepared in One Hour While Reciting Surahs from the Quran, preparing 29 dishes while reciting continuously. Managing kitchen tasks alongside sustained recitation, he balanced practical skill with religious devotion throughout the attempt. The format required focus split between precise food preparation and unbroken verbal recitation.

V K Baby Janani, Grade XI, set the record for the Most Pencil Sketches Completed in 8 Hours, finishing 130 sketches within the extended session. Working steadily through each piece, she balanced speed with artistic detail across the demanding timeframe. Ruth Samuel, Grade VI, set the record for the Longest Bible Reading Marathon by an Individual, reading continuously for 12 hours 1 minute. Sustaining her pace through the extended session, she balanced physical endurance with unwavering focus on the scripture. The marathon reflected personal discipline as much as devotion, requiring quiet perseverance over several hours.

Nganba Gonmei, Grade IX, set the record for the Maximum Paintings Completed in 24 Hours, finishing 227 paintings within the extended session. Working through the day and night without pause, he sustained both creative energy and technical consistency across every canvas which tested artistic endurance. With this final phase, all 50 individual world records stand successfully completed, bringing the MCC World Records Festival 2026 to a triumphant close. The festival stands as a remarkable testament to the talent, determination, creativity, discipline, and perseverance of MCC Public School students.

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