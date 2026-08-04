Wildberries building new Kazakhstan warehouses with Q1 2027 launch planned, Kazakh minister says

Russian online retailer Wildberries is expanding its warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan, with 260,000 square meters of new facilities planned to be commissioned in 2027.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:06 IST
Wildberries building new Kazakhstan warehouses with Q1 2027 launch planned, Kazakh minister says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ​online retailer Wildberries ‌is building ​260,000 square metres of ‌warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's trade minister said on ‌Tuesday as Ukrainian drones ‌target the company's logistics network inside Russia.

Arman Shakkaliyev, the trade minister, ⁠said ​the ⁠planned new facilities in Kazakhstan were ⁠part of a long-term expansion project ​and were scheduled to ⁠be commissioned in the first quarter ⁠of ​2027.

Wildberries warehouses in Russia have become a ⁠frequent target of Ukrainian attacks, with ⁠another ⁠two logistics facilities hit overnight.

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