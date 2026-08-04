Wildberries building new Kazakhstan warehouses with Q1 2027 launch planned, Kazakh minister says
Russian online retailer Wildberries is expanding its warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan, with 260,000 square meters of new facilities planned to be commissioned in 2027.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian online retailer Wildberries is building 260,000 square metres of warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's trade minister said on Tuesday as Ukrainian drones target the company's logistics network inside Russia.
Arman Shakkaliyev, the trade minister, said the planned new facilities in Kazakhstan were part of a long-term expansion project and were scheduled to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027.
Wildberries warehouses in Russia have become a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks, with another two logistics facilities hit overnight.
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