Wildberries building new Kazakhstan warehouses with Q1 2027 launch planned, Kazakh minister says

​Russian ​online retailer Wildberries ‌is building ​260,000 square metres of ‌warehouse capacity in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country's trade minister said on ‌Tuesday as Ukrainian drones ‌target the company's logistics network inside Russia.

Arman Shakkaliyev, the trade minister, ⁠said ​the ⁠planned new facilities in Kazakhstan were ⁠part of a long-term expansion project ​and were scheduled to ⁠be commissioned in the first quarter ⁠of ​2027.

Wildberries warehouses in Russia have become a ⁠frequent target of Ukrainian attacks, with ⁠another ⁠two logistics facilities hit overnight.