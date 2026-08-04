UK awards £135 million torpedo weapons contract to BAE systems

Britain has awarded a £135 million contract to BAE Systems to maintain and repair the Royal Navy's torpedo weapons over the next three years.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 14:37 IST
UK awards £135 million torpedo weapons contract to BAE systems
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  • United Kingdom

​Britain ‌has awarded ​a £135 million contract ‌to defence group BAE Systems to ‌maintain and repair ‌the Royal Navy's torpedo weapons, the ⁠defence ​ministry ⁠said on Tuesday.

The government ⁠said the three-year ​contract, part of ⁠the government's defence investment ⁠plan, ​runs from July 2026 ⁠and will sustain around ⁠315 ⁠jobs.

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