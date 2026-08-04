UK awards £135 million torpedo weapons contract to BAE systems
Britain has awarded a £135 million contract to BAE Systems to maintain and repair the Royal Navy's torpedo weapons over the next three years.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has awarded a £135 million contract to defence group BAE Systems to maintain and repair the Royal Navy's torpedo weapons, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The government said the three-year contract, part of the government's defence investment plan, runs from July 2026 and will sustain around 315 jobs.