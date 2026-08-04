French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel

French ​coastguards ‌rescued 157 people ​from a boat carrying ‌migrants that caught fire in the English Channel early ‌on Tuesday morning near ‌the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the local administration said in ⁠a ​statement.

The ⁠people on board the boat ⁠were rescued by three coastguard ​ships, which will take ⁠them back to the ⁠port, ​added the statement.

Five other people had been ⁠rescued from the same ⁠boat ⁠a few hours earlier by coastguards.