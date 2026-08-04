French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
French coastguards rescued 157 people from a migrant boat that caught fire in the English Channel near Boulogne-sur-Mer on Tuesday morning.
- Country:
- France
French coastguards rescued 157 people from a boat carrying migrants that caught fire in the English Channel early on Tuesday morning near the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the local administration said in a statement.
The people on board the boat were rescued by three coastguard ships, which will take them back to the port, added the statement.
Five other people had been rescued from the same boat a few hours earlier by coastguards.
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