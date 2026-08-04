No link between Ceuta and Spain's large-scale regularisation, EU migration chief says
The European Union does not see a direct link between Spain's migrant regularisation and recent events in Ceuta, but views the decision as a negative signal.
- Country:
- Spain
The European Union does not see a direct link between the events in Ceuta and Spain's recent large-scale regularisation of undocumented Latin American migrants, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner said on Tuesday.
However, he added that Spain's decision to regularise these migrants was not viewed as a positive signal for the rest of the European Union.