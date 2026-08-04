No link between Ceuta and Spain's large-scale regularisation, EU migration chief says

​The European ‌Union does ​not see a direct ‌link between the events in Ceuta and ‌Spain's recent large-scale regularisation ‌of undocumented Latin American migrants, European Commissioner for ⁠Migration ​Magnus ⁠Brunner said on Tuesday.

However, he ⁠added that Spain's ​decision to regularise these migrants ⁠was not viewed as ⁠a ​positive signal for the rest ⁠of the European Union.