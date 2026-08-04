Austria records all-time high of 40.8 degrees in Vienna, agency says

​Austria ‌recorded an ​all-time high temperature ‌of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Vienna on ‌Tuesday, meteorological service GeoSphere ‌Austria said, beating the previous record from ⁠2013 ​by ⁠0.3 degrees.

The weather ⁠agency said the ​temperature was measured in Vienna's ⁠northern district of ⁠Stammersdorf ​and added that it ⁠was a provisional reading.