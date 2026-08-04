Austria records all-time high of 40.8 degrees in Vienna, agency says
Austria recorded an all-time high temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Vienna, surpassing the previous 2013 record by 0.3 degrees.
- Country:
- Austria
Austria recorded an all-time high temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius in Vienna on Tuesday, meteorological service GeoSphere Austria said, beating the previous record from 2013 by 0.3 degrees.
The weather agency said the temperature was measured in Vienna's northern district of Stammersdorf and added that it was a provisional reading.