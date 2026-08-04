Argentina grain port activity halted by strike, exporters say

A strike by maritime workers in Argentina has paralyzed grain port activity, disrupting the country's status as a leading grain supplier due to a government decree deregulating river navigation services.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:49 IST
Argentina grain port activity halted by strike, exporters say
  • Country:
  • Argentina

A strike ‌by maritime ​workers is preventing ships from entering and leaving Argentina's grains ports, ‌export and processing chamber CIARA-CEC said on Tuesday, disrupting activity in one of the world's leading grain suppliers.

Gustavo Idigoras, ‌president of CIARA-CEC, which represents grain exporters and ‌processors, told Reuters that the strike has paralyzed activity at all grain ports in the country. The strike follows a ⁠government ​decree deregulating ⁠river navigation services. A union representing river pilots and captains said ⁠the changes could reduce demand for Argentine river pilots and ​put jobs at risk.

The union said it ⁠is preparing legal action to challenge the decree. Argentina is the ⁠world's ​largest exporter of soybean meal and oil, as well as a major corn and wheat ⁠supplier, with most shipments moving through ports along the Parana ⁠River.

The ⁠duration of the strike and the number of vessels affected were not immediately clear.

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