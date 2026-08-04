Strike by Argentina's maritime workers prevents ships from entering and leaving grains ports
A maritime workers' strike in Argentina is disrupting commercial activity at key grains ports, affecting the country's major agricultural exports, including soymeal, soy oil, and corn.
- Country:
- Argentina
A strike by maritime workers is preventing ships from entering and leaving Argentina's grains ports, the country's exporter's and processing chamber CIARA-CEC said on Tuesday, disrupting commercial activity at a major hub for the country's agricultural exports.
Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of soymeal, soy oil and corn, with most shipments moving through ports along the Parana River. The duration of the strike and the number of vessels affected were not immediately clear.
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