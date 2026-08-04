Strike by Argentina's maritime workers prevents ships from entering and leaving grains ports

​A strike ‌by maritime ​workers is preventing ships from ‌entering and leaving Argentina's grains ports, the country's exporter's and ‌processing chamber CIARA-CEC said on ‌Tuesday, disrupting commercial activity at a major hub for the ⁠country's ​agricultural ⁠exports.

Argentina is one of the ⁠world's top exporters of ​soymeal, soy oil and corn, with ⁠most shipments moving through ⁠ports ​along the Parana River. The duration of the ⁠strike and the number of vessels ⁠affected ⁠were not immediately clear.