Ukraine says it struck oil refinery and air base in Russia's Saratov region
Ukrainian forces have launched strikes on key Russian targets, including an oil refinery and military air base, sparking fires and damaging facilities.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian forces have attacked the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia and the Engels military air base in the same region, Kyiv's military said on Sunday.
In a statement, the General Staff said the strikes had sparked fires at both facilities. It said its forces had also struck an oil depot in the western Kaluga region.
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