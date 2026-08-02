Ukraine says it struck oil refinery and air base in Russia's Saratov region

Ukrainian forces have launched strikes on key Russian targets, including an oil refinery and military air base, sparking fires and damaging facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 13:13 IST
Ukraine says it struck oil refinery and air base in Russia's Saratov region
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  • Country:
  • Russia

​Ukrainian ‌forces have attacked ​the Saratov oil ‌refinery in southwestern Russia and the Engels military ‌air base in ‌the same region, Kyiv's military said ⁠on Sunday.

In ​a ⁠statement, the General Staff ⁠said the strikes ​had sparked fires at both ⁠facilities. It said ⁠its ​forces had also struck an ⁠oil depot in the ⁠western ⁠Kaluga region.

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