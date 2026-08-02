​Ukrainian ‌forces have attacked ​the Saratov oil ‌refinery in southwestern Russia and the Engels military ‌air base in ‌the same region, Kyiv's military said ⁠on Sunday.

In ​a ⁠statement, the General Staff ⁠said the strikes ​had sparked fires at both ⁠facilities. It said ⁠its ​forces had also struck an ⁠oil depot in the ⁠western ⁠Kaluga region.