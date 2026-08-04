Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities
Russian forces have reportedly struck several vessels and infrastructure in Ukrainian ports, including Mykolaiv and Chornomorsk, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces on Tuesday struck three vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and another in the Black Sea off Odesa that were being used "in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the Russian Defence Ministry said. In the port of Chornomorsk, Russian forces also struck a container terminal and a warehouse storing drones and drone components, it said.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.
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