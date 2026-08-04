Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities

Russian ​forces ‌on Tuesday ​struck three vessels in ‌the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and another in the ‌Black Sea off Odesa ‌that were being used "in the interests of the ⁠Ukrainian ​military," ⁠the Russian Defence Ministry said. In ⁠the port of ​Chornomorsk, Russian forces also ⁠struck a container terminal and ⁠a ​warehouse storing drones and drone components, it ⁠said.

Reuters could not independently ⁠verify ⁠the ministry's claims.