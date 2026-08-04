Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities

Russian forces have reportedly struck several vessels and infrastructure in Ukrainian ports, including Mykolaiv and Chornomorsk, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 19:54 IST
Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian ​forces ‌on Tuesday ​struck three vessels in ‌the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and another in the ‌Black Sea off Odesa ‌that were being used "in the interests of the ⁠Ukrainian ​military," ⁠the Russian Defence Ministry said. In ⁠the port of ​Chornomorsk, Russian forces also ⁠struck a container terminal and ⁠a ​warehouse storing drones and drone components, it ⁠said.

Reuters could not independently ⁠verify ⁠the ministry's claims.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026