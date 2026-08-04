China seeks to prevent, mitigate impact of landslides and floods
China is strengthening its disaster response capabilities to mitigate the impact of landslides and floods, as part of its efforts to adapt to climate change.
- Country:
- China
China is planning to strengthen its ability to prevent and mitigate the impact of landslides and floods as it seeks to better respond to climate change, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.
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