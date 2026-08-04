Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew

EasyJet France cabin crew have filed a strike notice from August 7 to September 2 over deteriorating work conditions, with key dates to be announced 48 hours in advance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 21:55 IST
Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew
  • Country:
  • France

​Unions have ‌filed a ​strike notice for all ‌easyJet France cabin crew from August 7 ‌to September 2 over "deteriorating" work ‌conditions, they said in a statement on ⁠Tuesday.

The ​unions ⁠said key dates for ⁠action would be communicated 48 ​hours in advance and ⁠that they remained ⁠open ​to negotiating and even lifting the ⁠strike notice, pending a ⁠management response.

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