Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew

​Unions have ‌filed a ​strike notice for all ‌easyJet France cabin crew from August 7 ‌to September 2 over "deteriorating" work ‌conditions, they said in a statement on ⁠Tuesday.

The ​unions ⁠said key dates for ⁠action would be communicated 48 ​hours in advance and ⁠that they remained ⁠open ​to negotiating and even lifting the ⁠strike notice, pending a ⁠management response.