Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew
EasyJet France cabin crew have filed a strike notice from August 7 to September 2 over deteriorating work conditions, with key dates to be announced 48 hours in advance.
- Country:
- France
Unions have filed a strike notice for all easyJet France cabin crew from August 7 to September 2 over "deteriorating" work conditions, they said in a statement on Tuesday.
The unions said key dates for action would be communicated 48 hours in advance and that they remained open to negotiating and even lifting the strike notice, pending a management response.