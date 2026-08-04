Rugby-Springboks recall experienced World Cup winners for Argentina test
South Africa have recalled several World Cup winners, including captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth, for a one-off test against Argentina.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa have recalled several World Cup winners for the one-off test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, including captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth who will play for the first time in 2026.
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