IDB Raises Security Funding for Latin America to $4 Billion

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has announced a major increase in funding to strengthen security and justice across Latin America and the Caribbean, raising its financing target from US$2.5 billion to US$4 billion. The announcement was made during the Regional Security and Justice Summit in Brazil, reflecting growing demand from member countries for stronger support in tackling organized crime and improving public safety.

The expanded commitment follows rapid progress over the past year. The IDB's current security project pipeline has reached US$1.42 billion, representing nearly 60% of the financing target originally set for the 2026–2028 period during last year's summit in Argentina.

Security Linked to Economic Development

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn said organized crime has become one of the biggest obstacles to development across the region. Beyond increasing violence, criminal networks discourage investment, weaken public institutions and reduce opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

He said the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development, launched in Ecuador in 2024, has demonstrated that regional cooperation combined with large-scale investment can deliver practical results. The new funding, he added, will allow the bank to respond more quickly and effectively to countries facing increasingly sophisticated security threats.

Eight Countries Benefit from Expanding Projects

The IDB's security portfolio currently includes projects that have been approved or are under preparation in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Uruguay, Guatemala, Peru and Chile.

The Alliance focuses on three main priorities: preventing violence and protecting vulnerable communities, strengthening security and justice institutions, and disrupting illicit markets and criminal financial networks. Current investments support police modernisation, digital transformation, justice reforms, prison systems, institutional strengthening and coordinated action against organized crime.

The Alliance's Rapid Response Task Force has already provided technical assistance in Peru, Jamaica, Guatemala and Brazil. The IDB also announced a new partnership with INTERPOL that will expand international cooperation and strengthen the task force's ability to respond to urgent security challenges across the region.

Regional Cooperation Expands

The Alliance is also introducing several regional initiatives designed to improve cross-border cooperation. A pilot criminal-records exchange system, modelled on a similar European framework, will allow participating countries to securely share criminal records.

The programme is also expanding cooperation on recovering criminal assets through a new partnership with the Basel Institute on Governance. In addition, a new Observatory on Transnational Organized Crime in South America has been launched, initially bringing together Chile, Colombia and Brazil to improve regional analysis and cooperation against organized crime.

Brazil Takes Leadership Role

The summit marked the transfer of the Alliance's rotating presidency from Argentina to Brazil. Under Brazil's leadership, member countries will continue developing a shared regional strategy focused on crime prevention, law enforcement, justice reforms and stronger public institutions.

Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security also signed a memorandum of understanding with the IDB to strengthen cooperation on homicide investigations, combating arms trafficking, recovering criminal assets and improving prison security, reinforcing efforts to tackle organized crime across Latin America and the Caribbean.