Thailand ready for new chapter in economic ties with Myanmar, PM says
Thailand and Myanmar are set to strengthen economic ties, with a focus on increased trade and improved energy sector collaboration, according to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand and Myanmar are ready for a new chapter in economic cooperation and will push for more trade and improve energy sector collaboration, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.
Anutin was speaking at a Thailand-Myanmar business summit, which is being attended by Myanmar's junta chief turned president, Min Aung Hlaing.
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