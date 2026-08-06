Thailand ready for new chapter in economic ties with Myanmar, PM says 

​Thailand ‌and Myanmar ​are ready for a ‌new chapter in economic cooperation and will ‌push for more trade ‌and improve energy sector collaboration, ⁠Thai ​Prime Minister ⁠Anutin Charnvirakul said on ⁠Thursday.

Anutin was speaking at ​a Thailand-Myanmar business ⁠summit, which is being ⁠attended ​by Myanmar's junta chief turned president, ⁠Min Aung Hlaing.