Thailand ready for new chapter in economic ties with Myanmar, PM says 

Thailand and Myanmar are set to strengthen economic ties, with a focus on increased trade and improved energy sector collaboration, according to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:29 IST
Thailand ready for new chapter in economic ties with Myanmar, PM says 
Anutin Charnvirakul
  • Country:
  • Thailand

​Thailand ‌and Myanmar ​are ready for a ‌new chapter in economic cooperation and will ‌push for more trade ‌and improve energy sector collaboration, ⁠Thai ​Prime Minister ⁠Anutin Charnvirakul said on ⁠Thursday.

Anutin was speaking at ​a Thailand-Myanmar business ⁠summit, which is being ⁠attended ​by Myanmar's junta chief turned president, ⁠Min Aung Hlaing.

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